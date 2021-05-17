For the first time in months, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state — 872, to be exact.
Published reports identified Oct. 5 as the last time Pennsylvania accomplished this feat, when it added 672.
Pennsylvania’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,187,115. There have been 26,833 deaths as a result of the pandemic.
It was also a milestone day for Jefferson County, where no new cases were reported Monday. It was the third time that has happened in 2021. The other days were Feb. 25 and April 27, according to The Spirit’s archives. The county has a cumulative total of 3,277. In addition, there were no new deaths reported Monday, leaving the total at 98.