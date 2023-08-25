PUNXSUTAWNEY — State Rep. Brian Smith held the 2023 Senior Expo on Friday to provide his older constituents the opportunity to gain information from a wide variety of organizations providing services to seniors.
“The Senior Expo went great. There was a big rush in the beginning; the place was packed full. Glad that everyone who could make it out did. There was lots of good information for them, lots of help for them. There is a lot that they could accomplish by walking around and talking to people,” Smith said.