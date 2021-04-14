PUNXSUTAWNEY – State Rep. Brian Smith is working to make sure veterans are receiving or maximizing the benefits and support they have earned through service and sacrifice.
Smith, R-Punxsutawney, recently announced his veterans assistance hours for April and May.
Because offices were closed on Good Friday, April 2, the outreach program will now be offered by an American Legion representative from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 23, at Smith’s Punxsutawney district office, 109 Indiana St., Suite 3.
Smith’s regular first Friday of the month hours will resume on May 7 at the Punxsy office.