Brian Smith

State Rep. Brian Smith. (Photo submitted)

Working to ensure area veterans are receiving or maximizing the benefits and support they have earned through their service and sacrifice, Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, announced his upcoming veterans assistance hours for February 2021.

This outreach will next be offered by an American Legion representative on Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Punxsutawney district office, 109 Indiana St., Suite 3. 

Appointments can be made by calling 814-938-4225.

