Working to ensure area veterans are receiving or maximizing the benefits and support they have earned through their service and sacrifice, Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, announced his upcoming veterans assistance hours for February 2021.
This outreach will next be offered by an American Legion representative on Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Punxsutawney district office, 109 Indiana St., Suite 3.
Appointments can be made by calling 814-938-4225.
For complete details, read The Spirit Wednesday.