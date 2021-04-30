The COVID-19 pandemic correlated with an increase in fatal drug overdoses, according to information released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health this week.
“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the challenges for people with the disease of addiction. Because of the disaster declaration in place, the entire Opioid Command Center, including the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, is able to offer a variety of support to people in need,” said Alison Beam, acting secretary of health.
The most recent data shows 4,880 drug overdose deaths in 2020, 422 more than were reported in 2019. And that number is expected to grow, as finalized death records for overdoses are often delayed.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 continued a comparatively modest spread in Jefferson County, with six more cases being identified for a total of 3,203.