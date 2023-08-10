PINE GROVE FURNACE — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture honored several farms from across the state during Penn State’s Ag Progress Days for achieving bicentennial and centennial status.
Among those named Century Farms for keeping their farms in the same family for 100 years were farms from Jefferson and neighboring Armstrong counties.
“These families have devoted their lives and legacies to feeding their neighbors here and around the world,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, according to a news release. “They are stewards not just of their families’ legacies, but of our land, water and soil resources. We are here not just because these farms have stood the test of time, but because of the decisions made by generations of families to persevere and thrive in agriculture no matter what comes their way.
The Richard J. Carol Farm of Punxsutawney was established in 1897. It is primarily a grain farm that maintains all 36 original acres and continues to use an original barn and shed. Carol’s great-grandfather purchased it in 1897.
The Roger and Sandy (Schrecengost) Kromer Farm in Kittanning was established in 1923 by Sandy Kromer’s grandparents. It is a Black Angus beef farm, handed down over the generations. A granary and wooden corn crib from the original farm are still in use. Roger, Jr. and Danielle Kromer are raising their children on the farm.