The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recently recognized several farms across the state for achieving Century Farm status. Among them was Punxsutawney’s own Richard J. Carol Farm.

PINE GROVE FURNACE — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture honored several farms from across the state during Penn State’s Ag Progress Days for achieving bicentennial and centennial status.

Among those named Century Farms for keeping their farms in the same family for 100 years were farms from Jefferson and neighboring Armstrong counties.

