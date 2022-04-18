HARRISBURG — On Saturday, April 16, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture confirmed the state’s first positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in domestic poultry, in a flock of commercial layer chickens on a Lancaster County poultry farm.
A state and federal interagency task force is prepared and initiating a response plan.
While there is no risk to the public, and poultry and eggs are safe to eat if cooked properly, HPAI is highly infectious and can be fatal to domestic birds (chickens, ducks, geese, quail, pheasants, guinea fowl and turkeys).