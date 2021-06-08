FALLS CREEK — Charges related to sending explicit images to a minor were withdrawn after state police learned they had misidentified the accused.
Cpl. Jared Wolff, stationed with the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, made the announcement in a news release Tuesday.
Police initially filed charges of unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of explicit sexual materials to a minor, criminal use of a communication facility and corruption of minors against Brandy Sue Pierce at the address of 22 Short St. in Falls Creek.
It was later learned that they had mistaken her for another person by the same name.