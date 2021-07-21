PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Pennsylvania State Police said recently the Department of Labor and Industry is seeing an increase in fraudulent attempts to apply for unemployment benefits using stolen identity information.
The advisory noted that it is a widespread issue in every state and can affect children, retirees, workers and legitimate claimants.
Troopers said that identities are frequently stolen to commit fraud or sold on the dark web to other criminals. As a result, criminals can use information stolen from one organization to commit fraud against other organizations.
State police listed signs of fraud, including: individuals receiving unrequested unemployment paperwork from the L&I, receiving unemployment benefit payments they did not apply for from the Pennsylvania Treasury, as well as employers receiving notice that a claim has been opened for current personnel who are actively working, according to a news release.