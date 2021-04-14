HARRISBURG (AP) — The Pennsylvania State Police will pay more than $2 million into a compensation fund and are changing physical fitness standards to settle a lawsuit over how the agency’s trooper-hiring practices ruled out other- wise qualified women.
The U.S. Justice Department announced the proposed settlement Tuesday of litigation that was launched seven years ago, leaving a federal judge in Harrisburg to give her final approval.
The police agency also has agreed to make it a priority to hire as many as 65 women who were affected by the prior fitness standards for entry-level trooper positions.