PUNXSUTAWNEY — The fire that destroyed a home on Sutton Street last Tuesday was accidental, the state police fire marshal in Ridgway reported following an investigation.
The fire broke out at approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 27 and destroyed the two-story residence. All three of the Punxsutawney Fire Department’s companies — Central, Elk Run and Lindsey — were dispatched to the scene. Other Jefferson County fire companies were called to assist with the blaze as well, including McCalmont Township, Big Run, Brookville, Reynoldsville, Oliver Township and Sykesville. Perry Township stood by in the community. Borough police and Jefferson County EMS assisted as well. No one was reported to have been injured.