GILPIN TWP. — State police are searching for a Punxsutawney man who went missing Saturday in a campground on Johnetta Road in Gilpin Township, Armstrong County, along the Allegheny River.
Nathan Lauer, 38, was last seen swimming in the river at 7:30 a.m. after drinking all night, according to friends.
Lauer is described as a 5-foot-11 white man, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black basketball shoes and no shirt, and was either barefoot or possibly wearing black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Kittanning at 724-543-2011.