ROSE TWP. — State police in Punxsutawney released more information on a Route 36 crash that took the life of a Punxsutawney man shortly after noon on Monday.
Travis L. Haenel, 49, was identified as the deceased. He and a passenger, Penny L. Conser, 47, Punxsutawney, were traveling on a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Conser was transported by Life Flight to Altoona General Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
The crash occurred in Rose Township, just outside of the borough of Brookville, at approximately 12:14 p.m. According to police, a 2009 GMC Sierra, driven by Carrie L. Toy, 64, Kittanning, was traveling south on Route 36 when it attempted to turn into the Frosty Freeze parking lot and failed to yield to oncoming traffic.
Haenel’s vehicle was traveling in the opposite direction, directly in Toy’s path, and had insufficient time to stop. The vehicles struck one another nearly head-on.