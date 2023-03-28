INDIANA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police based in Indiana released the statistics from its enforcement during “IUPatty’s Day” March 23 through March 26.
There were 393 traffic incidents and 47 criminal investigations. The majority of the illegal activity — 20 incidents altogether — was possession of alcohol by minors. Police also made 10 arrests, seven for alcohol and three for drugs. Two were arrested for carrying a false ID, and two for misrepresentation of age. There were three public drunkenness arrests. Two people were arrested for possession of drugs and/or related paraphernalia. There were three incidents of disorderly conduct. One person was arrested for aggravated assault, and one for fleeing and eluding.