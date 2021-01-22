State police are investigating a suspicious death after a 27-year-old man’s body was found along a road in West Wheatfield Township, Indiana County.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee was inspecting a drain and discovered a body in a grassy area along Mulligan Hill Road around 2:16 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release Friday.
The man was identified by Indiana County County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. as as Dashawn Cornellius Green-Brewster, of Philadelphia.
