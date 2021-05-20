Safety seats

Trooper Ronald E. Chewning, community services officer at the Punxsutawney station, checking to see if Elliott Hospodar’s child safety seat in his dad’s truck is installed properly as part of the “Click it or Ticket” traffic enforcement program. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — State police were busy this week inspecting child safety seats at Central Fire Department’s on East Mahoning Street.

Trooper Ronald E. Chewning, community services officer at the Punxsutawney station, said there are a lot of different car seats and every day it seems like they make a new one and there’s different ways to install them.

“The manufacturers are trying to make them simpler trying to make it easier for everybody to do,” Chewning said during the inspection Tuesday.

Troopers examined the car safety seats for proper installation and parents received instructions on how to correct any deficiencies.

Tags

Recommended for you