PUNXSUTAWNEY — State police were busy this week inspecting child safety seats at Central Fire Department’s on East Mahoning Street.
Trooper Ronald E. Chewning, community services officer at the Punxsutawney station, said there are a lot of different car seats and every day it seems like they make a new one and there’s different ways to install them.
“The manufacturers are trying to make them simpler trying to make it easier for everybody to do,” Chewning said during the inspection Tuesday.
Troopers examined the car safety seats for proper installation and parents received instructions on how to correct any deficiencies.