Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Big Run man with offenses including rape of a child on allegations that he molested a pair of juveniles, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge David Inzana’s office.
Brett Micheal Peffer, 27, faces one count of rape of a child, and two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and indecent exposure. All but the indecent exposure charge are felonies.
The juvenile victims disclosed the alleged abuse to others after realizing that they had the same experiences, one of them a number of years ago. They later described to police abuse that included inappropriate touching, sex acts and, for one of the victims, intercourse.
Police later spoke to Peffer, reading the victims’ statements to him and asking whether they were accurate. He reportedly told them, “I mean maybe a little bit of it, yeah,” according to the criminal complaint. He allegedly admitted to molesting both victims, but said he had only done so once. Both victims said it had taken place on multiple occasions — as often as five times a week, in one case.
At the conclusion of the interview, Peffer was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail. He remained there in lieu of posting $75,000 bail.