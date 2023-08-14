Police
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Graphics

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Big Run man with offenses including rape of a child on allegations that he molested a pair of juveniles, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge David Inzana’s office.

Brett Micheal Peffer, 27, faces one count of rape of a child, and two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and indecent exposure. All but the indecent exposure charge are felonies.

Tags

Recommended for you