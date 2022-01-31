The Pennsylvania Department of Health is opening new COVID-19 testing sites across the commonwealth this week, including one in Clearfield County.
The free, community-based testing sites are offered through a state partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.
The Clearfield County location can be found at the Tri County Church, Clearfield campus, at 321 Mill Road, Clearfield. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday through Saturday, Feb. 12. There will also be Saturday sessions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.