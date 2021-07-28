HARRISBURG — Officials huddled this week to discuss the high prevalence of ticks in Pennsylvania, highlight the numerous diseases that ticks can carry and remind residents of ways they can protect against tick bites.
"Ticks are most active during warmer months, which is why we typically see more instances of tick bites and cases of tick-borne diseases this time of year," said Dr. Denise Johnson, the state’s acting physician general. “This year in particular, we are seeing increases in the number of Lyme disease reports across the state, and clinicians are reporting that they are seeing more cases of other tick-borne diseases, such as anaplasmosis.
“As Pennsylvanians continue to spend more time outdoors, we are urging everyone to take steps to prevent tick bites, such as wearing insect repellent, putting permethrin on their shoes, gear and clothing, and doing frequent tick checks."
DEP collected two times more Blacklegged tick nymphs compared to last year. This is especially concerning considering the extremely small, poppy seed-like size of the nymphs.
"The increase in nymphs really drives home the message that we all need to adhere to the necessary precautions to stay safe from ticks," said Patrick McDonnell, the state’s Department of Environmental Protection secretary.