HARRISBURG, Pa. — With the 2020 hunting season underway in Pennsylvania, the Department of Agriculture released recommendations to help protect hunters and their families against Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
"As fall washes over the commonwealth and Pennsylvania's more than 850,000 licensed hunters move to the woods, we encourage them to keep health and safety in mind," said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. "With a few simple steps, hunters can protect themselves and their families, or those they've donated venison to, from any risks associated with CWD."
