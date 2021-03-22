As vaccinations ramp up across the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday announced it was loosening pandemic safety restrictions for people who have received two doses for full protection from the COVID-19 virus.
The Centers for Disease Control has updated its guidelines with several activities fully vaccinated people can resume at low risk to themselves. These include:
• Visiting with other fully vaccinated people without masks or social distancing.
• Visiting unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 indoors without masks or social distancing.
Locally, Jefferson, Clearfield and Indiana counties all reported lower-than-normal case increases Monday and no new deaths as a result of the virus. Jefferson County added three cases for a total of 2,906; there have been 90 deaths. Clearfield added 16 for a total of 6,849; there have been 124 deaths. And Indiana added three for a total of 5,251; there have been 160 deaths.