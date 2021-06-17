ALLENTOWN – As millions of Pennsylvanians prepare to celebrate Independence Day, state Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego joined local leaders and the Burn Prevention Network Thursday in encouraging residents to take the necessary steps to protect both their loved ones and property.
"We say it every year because it's true; fireworks are not toys," Trego said. "With significant progress being made on the vaccination front, this summer holds the promise of a return to normalcy in many ways. Much like a vaccine, there are many simple precautions we can take to ensure a fireworks display doesn't result in an unnecessary trip to an emergency room."
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported in 2018 there were five nonprofessional fireworks-related deaths and an estimated 9,100 patients were treated for fireworks injuries in hospital emergency rooms nationwide.
Approximately half of the injuries reported were burns, with the head, eyes, face, or ears being the most frequently impacted part of the body. Thirty-six percent of those injuries involved children under the age of 15.