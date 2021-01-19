The state Department of Health on Tuesday released a revised COVID-19 vaccination plan that expands eligibility to all residents age 65 and older, as well as people between 16 and 64 years old who have underlying medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus.
The state has also released a map of vaccine providers. Jefferson County has six, three of which are in the Punxsutawney area: the Punxsutawney Area Hospital (kdonald@pah.org, 814-938-1827), Rite Aid and Punxsutawney Community Health Center (amontgomery@primary-health.net, 724-699-9211).
