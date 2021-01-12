REYNOLDSVILLE — The state Department of Health will sponsor a mass testing site for COVID-19 in Jefferson County later this month, officials said Tuesday.
From Jan. 28 through Feb. 1, testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at the DuBois Regional Airport, 377 Aviation Way, Reynoldsville.
The testing is free to everyone between the ages of 3 years old and up, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services.
