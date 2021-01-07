Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine Thursday announced the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 variant in Pennsylvania.
The confirmed case is in Dauphin County. This variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, is the same one that was first discovered in England in December.
This individual tested positive "after known international exposure," officials said in a news release. The individual had mild symptoms, which have since been resolved while they completed their isolation at home.
