Pennsylvania state officials announced a new grant program to promote grassroots vaccine outreach Tuesday, the same day Jefferson County recorded its 104th death as a result of COVID-19.
It was the first death reported since Sept. 8.
In a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam and Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin said the $5 million program intends to provide trusted organizations in vaccine-hesitant communities with more resources for outreach.