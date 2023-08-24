HARRISBURG — On Thursday, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that the state will fund 58 highway, bridge, aviation, ports, and bike and pedestrian projects in 37 counties using $49.6 million in funding from the Multimodal Transportation Fund, which provides grant funding to ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to all Pennsylvanians.
Some of the funding is going into Punxsutawney and the surrounding area.
• Jefferson County, Borough of Punxsutawney: $428,009 to demolish the existing cobblestone road, curb and sidewalk on Dinsmore Avenue and install paving and ADA sidewalks.
• Clearfield County: $245,000 to provide local scour protection along four bridge foundations within the county’s bridge inventory in Bell Township, Curwensville Borough, Greenwood Township and Union Township.
• Indiana County, Burrell Township: $795,938 to resurface 7.24 miles of deteriorating roadways in the township to stabilize and improve the roads system for improved mobility for walkers, bikers and vehicles.