HARRISBURG — On Thursday, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that the state will fund 58 highway, bridge, aviation, ports, and bike and pedestrian projects in 37 counties using $49.6 million in funding from the Multimodal Transportation Fund, which provides grant funding to ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to all Pennsylvanians.

Some of the funding is going into Punxsutawney and the surrounding area.

