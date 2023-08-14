SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Federal Highway Administration Deputy Administrator Andrew Rogers, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers announced the first round of conditional awards for federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding Monday.
Fifty-four projects in 35 counties were selected to expand access to, and the reliability of, electric vehicle charging within Pennsylvania. The $33.8 million federal investment is part of the $171.5 million PennDOT will receive and distribute for electric vehicle charging infrastructure over five years through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“Our team worked diligently to meet federal NEVI requirements while also spreading opportunities among various companies and communities,” Carroll said. “Because of Gov. Shapiro’s leadership and record of delivering for Pennsylvanians, we are among the first states distributing these funds that will provide travelers with options and confidence while also benefitting our environment. These new investments will create good paying jobs and allow Pennsylvanian residents, businesses and visitors to travel across the commonwealth faster, cleaner and more reliably.”
The conditional awards include various recipients — including seven headquartered in Pennsylvania — and site locations across the state.
• Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores: $577,330 for a charging station at the Love’s Travel Stop in Brookville (I-80, Exit 81)
• Blink Network LLC: $529,988 for a charging station at the Kwik Fill in Kylertown (I-80, Exit 133), Clearfield County