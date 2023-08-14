Spirit logo

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Federal Highway Administration Deputy Administrator Andrew Rogers, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers announced the first round of conditional awards for federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding Monday. 

Fifty-four projects in 35 counties were selected to expand access to, and the reliability of, electric vehicle charging within Pennsylvania. The $33.8 million federal investment is part of the $171.5 million PennDOT will receive and distribute for electric vehicle charging infrastructure over five years through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

