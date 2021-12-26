Start seeds outdoors with winter sowing

Winter sowing allows gardeners to start transplants from seeds outdoors by repurposing milk jugs or two-liter soda bottles.

 Photo courtesy of MelindaMyers.com

Save money and indoor space used for starting seeds indoors with winter sowing. This easy technique allows you to start transplants from seeds outdoors without a greenhouse or cold frame.

Growing your own transplants from seeds can save you money and is often the only option for new, unique and other hard-to-find plants. Not everyone has the time, equipment and dedication to watering that’s needed to start plants indoors.

All you need are flower and vegetable seeds, milk jugs or two-liter soda bottles, duct tape and a quality potting mix. Check the seed packet for information on planting details and timing. Winter sowing dates vary with the growing climate, individual gardener and seed variety you are planting. 

