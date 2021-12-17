PUNXSUTAWNEY — If one was to wonder what business Make-A-Wish was in, the answer is simple: They are in the business of granting wishes. And the good people of Punxsutawney certainly helped them out this year, as the 30th annual Light Up a Child’s Life campaign wrapped up on Friday, raising a record breaking $107,305.97.
The announcement was made in front of the Make-A-Wish tree outside of S&T Bank, as all 21st star on the tree was lit. Make-A-Wish director Lacy Bair thanked the individuals and organizations that helped make the week a success, including WPXZ, Rep. Brian Smith, Jodi Watt of S&T Bank, Dr. Joe Kernich, Shop ‘n Save, Punxsutawney Area School District, Punxsutawney Borough Police, the Punxsutawney Spirit and many others. She also thanked all the sponsors who contributed.