Saints Cosmas & Damian School is gearing up to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week, which runs from Sunday through Feb. 5, 2022.
The week-long event has been celebrated since 1974 as a way to call national attention to the learning opportunities available to children through Catholic education. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Catholic Schools: Faith, Excellence, Service.”
The week begins with an open invitation to alumni, friends and sup-porters to join current school families at Mass on Sunday for a prayerful celebration of the school’s 130th year in Punxsutawney.