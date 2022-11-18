SS.C.D. to hold Giving Thanks breakfast and bake sale on Sunday

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The SS.C.D. School and CCD giving thanks Breakfast and Bake Sale will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SS.C.D. School Auditorium.
Its hosted by the SS.C.D. Knights of Columbus (KOFC) Kids 5 and under eat free, kids 6 to 12 is $5, Adults $8.
The menu features pancakes, sausage, bacon, home fries, scrambled eggs, toast, coffee, tea and juice and there are bake sale items for purchase.
School supporters can call the school office at (814) 938-4224 to donate baked goods.
School parents can sign up for volunteer hours.
All money goes to the SS.C.D. School thanks to the Knights.