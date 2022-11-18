SS.C.D. to hold Giving Thanks breakfast and bake sale on Sunday

SSCD School and the Knights of Columbus are hosting a Giving Thanks Breakfast and Bake Sale Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Joe Defelice and John Martino of the Knights of Columbus and SSCD School students are preparing for the breakfast

 Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The SS.C.D. School and CCD giving thanks Breakfast and Bake Sale will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20  8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SS.C.D. School Auditorium.

Its hosted by the SS.C.D. Knights of Columbus (KOFC)  Kids 5 and under eat free, kids 6 to 12 is $5, Adults $8.

