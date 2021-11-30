Students at Saints Cosmas and Damian School in Punxsutawney recently worked together to build a float for the Home for the Holidays parade. The theme of the float was “Old-Time Radio Christmas Show.” At the conclusion of the parade, the students’ hard work was recognized with a first-place award in the category of Best Float.
featured
SS.C.D. students build parade float
- For The Spirit
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 12 more cases in schools
- SS.C.D. students build parade float
- Hunters take to the woods as deer season begins
- Day of Giving supports local organizations today
- Jefferson County reports 1 more COVID-19 death
- Circle of Trees decorate Barclay Square
- Lawyer: Jussie Smollett 'a real victim' of attack in Chicago
- Mixon runs for career-high 165 yards, Bengals crush Steelers
Popular Content
Articles
- COVID-19 deaths continue to strike Jefferson County
- Vehicle rolls over on Aspen Road; DUI suspected
- Home for the Holidays back in action
- Christmas comes early in Punxsy
- Data correction drops COVID vaccine rates in Pennsylvania
- Hunters take to the woods as deer season begins
- Zents: COVID-19 on the rise, hospitals under strain
- Cloe-Rossiter Road project plans available for public viewing
- Brookville superintendent gives update on masks, vaccine clinic
- Light Up Brookville brings holiday spirit
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.