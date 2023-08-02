2023 Lawn Festival preview

Something new at the SS.C.D. Lawn Festival is the Flurry, which is an ice cream treat similar to a Blizzard. Msgr. Jospeh Ricardo, SS.C.D. pastor, is getting ready to make the first Flurry.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — You can tell it’s back-to-school time with all of the commercials for school supplies, but there’s another event that marks the last month of summer vacation: the Ss. Cosmas & Damian Roman Catholic Church Lawn Festival, which takes place this weekend on the church grounds in Punxsutawney.

Whitney Bargerstock, festival chair, said the Catholic Daughters of America are forecasting “Festival Flurries.” 

