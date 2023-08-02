PUNXSUTAWNEY — You can tell it’s back-to-school time with all of the commercials for school supplies, but there’s another event that marks the last month of summer vacation: the Ss. Cosmas & Damian Roman Catholic Church Lawn Festival, which takes place this weekend on the church grounds in Punxsutawney.
Whitney Bargerstock, festival chair, said the Catholic Daughters of America are forecasting “Festival Flurries.”
“They’re just like a Blizzard, but better; we’ll have Reese’s, Oreo, gluten-free Oreo, Snickers and M&M-flavored Flurries,” Bargerstock said, adding that they’ve added dairy-free ice cream as well.
She said they’re still using the classic menu in the Pooch House, and they have added a limited menu of gluten-free “Pigs in the Blanket.”
“Everything else on the menu, we should have a gluten-free option as well,” she said, adding that they also have some new games coming this year.
Frank Hetrick is back with his hot dog stand, and Pam Defelice is back with her lemonade stand and fried dough.
“We brought back the hourly drawings; it’s free to enter, but you must be present to win, and it starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday,” Bargerstock said. “At 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., they are giving away $125 each hour.”