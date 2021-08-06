SS.C.D. Lawn Festival 2021 Friday
Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

It wasn’t a half-court shot, but it was quite a heave as 8-year-old Zachary Yonushonis, of Coraopolis, beat the buzzer at the “Super Shot” game, new to this year’s SS.C.D. Lawn Festival, which began Friday. The festival continues with live music and games through Sunday.

