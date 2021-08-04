PUNXSUTAWNEY — The SS.C.D. Lawn Festival is back after a year off due to the pandemic and it has a whole new look.
This year, SS.C.D. will be celebrating its 81st Lawn Festival, with several new features and games added to enjoy finally coming together again for fun, food and faith.
On Friday evening, the festival will feature bands like Frostburg Lounge Lizards and an adult beanbag board tournament taking place at 6 p.m. Registration for the tournament will begin at 5:30 p.m. See Ann Koppenhaver in the gymnasium for registration.
Friday will also feature the first annual Kids Art Contest. Students can enter their completed artwork on Friday evening at the festival, with opportunities to vote for the artwork all weekend long. Votes will be tallied and prizes awarded at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Friday night will wrap up with Luca on the Lawn, allowing families to enjoy a free screening of the new movie “Luca” at 9:15 p.m. in the ball field.