PUNXSUTAWNEY — SS.C.D. has announced the winners of all the prizes that were given out during the Lawn Festival last weekend.
The top cash prize of $10,000 went to Toni Carulli of Punxsutawney. Rebecca Nogacek of Slippery Rock won the second-place $5,000 prize, and Ivy Fisher of Punxsutawney won the third-place $2,500 prize.
SS.C.D. also held raffles for three quilts. The Steelers Log Cabin Quilt went to Kerry Defelice of Brookville, the White Hand Crochet Bedspread to Christopher Moore of Anita and the Handmade Quilted Advent Calendar to Kara Kunselman.
Ashley Parente won the football tickets, and Diane Martino won the 50/50, which ended up being worth $317.