S.S.C.D. closes out another Lawn Festival

Another SS.C.D. Lawn Festival has come and gone, heralding that the end of summer is near. Intrepid sharpshooters tried their hands at the Candy Crush game on Friday. 

 Photo by Cody Powell/The Punxsutawney Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — SS.C.D. has announced the winners of all the prizes that were given out during the Lawn Festival last weekend.

The top cash prize of $10,000 went to Toni Carulli of Punxsutawney. Rebecca Nogacek of Slippery Rock won the second-place $5,000 prize, and Ivy Fisher of Punxsutawney won the third-place $2,500 prize.

Tags

Recommended for you