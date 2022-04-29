PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you’re a hunter who’s been aching to return to the woods, you have another chance beginning today, as spring gobbler season kicks off.
Andy Troutman, wildlife conservation officer, said he has seen a number of gobblers and hens throughout southern Jefferson County over the past month.
Troutman said success is location, location, location.
“You have to be at the right place at the right time and facing the right direction,” Troutman said.
Troutman said that scouting is very important.