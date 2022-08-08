PUNXSUTAWNEY — Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole (SPLASH) put Punxsutawney Borough Council on notice Monday that they no longer are able to run the daily operations of the George C. Brown Community Pool on a regular basis.
“I would like to thank each and everyone of you on this council for your continuous support,” SPLASH spokesperson Mary Jude Troupe said, adding that this borough council has been by far the most helpful supporters of the pool for many years.
She said that borough maintenance employees have addressed their calls of distress and run to the pool’s aid.
“The borough office staff manages the accounting and bookkeeping and completes the payroll for all pool employees,” she said.
Troupe said that Toby Santik, borough manager, has been an enormous help to SPLASH and the pool.
“He truly cares about the pool and understands its importance to the people of this area, and we would like to thank him,” she said.
Troupe said if the borough and not stepped up to take ownership, the pool would have been closed years ago.
“People of this community need to recognize that the borough kept the pool open with the support of SPLASH,” she said. “It was their decision to take over the facility.”
Troupe said the school board was ready to vote yes to close the pool 23 years ago, but a group of concerned citizens asked for reconsideration.
“At that time, Mike Defelice was on that board, and he challenged our group to raise $7,000 from the community to see if the community really cared enough about the pool,” Troupe said. “If the $7,000 was raised, the board would consider keeping it open.”
“SPLASH raised $42,000 within months of that meeting from our community,” she said. “The pool remained open, and eventually the school board gave the ownership to the Punxsutawney borough and they accepted.”
Troupe said SPLASH has never owned the pool, but rather acted as its sole fundraising entity.
She said for 23 years, the community has donated what was needed to keep it running each summer.
“We have never asked the borough to give us a dime,” she said. “We have had countless fundraisers and hundreds of donations. This alone is how the pool has been able to stay open financially.”
Troupe said the group of supporters that one time filled the school board room years ago, is now basically six to eight volunteers.
“Most of us 60 years of age or older. For 23 years, we have cleaned, patched, painted, fixed broken motors, broken parts, hired an entire staff of 12 to 15 employees simply as volunteers,” Troupe said. “Most of us held full-time jobs while doing so.”
Troupe said they need the borough to completely take over these responsibilities starting this year, at the end of this season.
“The letter in front of you lets you know that we will continue to fundraise this next year, if the borough agrees to take over the pool as the owners and keep the pool open,” she said.
“Lastly, we want the community to understand, SPLASH does not manage the pool’s revenue,” She said, adding that the borough has managed 100 percent of the money that SPLASH brings in.
Troupe said that they hope to keep the pool for generations to come.
Jim Bianco, council president, challenged the people of Punxsutawney with children to step up to help keep the pool open.