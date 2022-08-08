Punxsy Borough Building

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole (SPLASH) put Punxsutawney Borough Council on notice Monday that they no longer are able to run the daily operations of the George C. Brown Community Pool on a regular basis.

“I would like to thank each and everyone of you on this council for your continuous support,” SPLASH spokesperson Mary Jude Troupe said, adding that this borough council has been by far the most helpful supporters of the pool for many years.

