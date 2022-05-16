PUNXSUTAWNEY — Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole (SPLASH) received some much-needed grant money in the amount of $5,795 from Pennsylvania Skill during a presentation at the Mahoning East Civic Center for the George C. Brown Community Pool
Joe Weidner, Pennsylvania Skill, presented the check to Denise Geist of SPLASH.
“This kind of took off after the pandemic. We gave $250,000 to the Pennsylvania food banks,” Weidner said. “That goes out statewide. Typically, our grants are not that large; they’re more in the $5,000 to $10,000 range. We give to municipalities, police, fire, EMS and a lot of charitable groups as well.”