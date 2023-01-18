SPLASH Groundhog Day fundraisers

New volunteers for SPLASH are holding the check they received from the Day of Giving in the amount of $1,109.42: (from left) Alex Dobson, Samantha Fairman, Bethany Beatty and Stacey Yenzi Howell. Also new to SPLASH are Keisha Farnsworth and Jeanne Curtis (not pictured).

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Groundhog Day may be just around the corner, but it’s never too early to start looking toward those hazy, lazy days of summer at the George C. Brown Community Pool.

Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole (SPLASH) is continuing to raise money for the pool, with two more fundraisers set for Groundhog Day.

