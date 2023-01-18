PUNXSUTAWNEY — Groundhog Day may be just around the corner, but it’s never too early to start looking toward those hazy, lazy days of summer at the George C. Brown Community Pool.
Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole (SPLASH) is continuing to raise money for the pool, with two more fundraisers set for Groundhog Day.
Mary Jude Troupe, SPLASH committee, said they have two events for the week of Groundhog Day:
• Phil Paint n’ Sip, Sunday, Jan. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m., with local artist Kelly Porada at the Punxsutawney Country Club.
The deadline to register at the Punxsy borough office is Friday, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m.
• Groundhog Breakfast Buffet, Thursday, Feb. 2, 8:30 to 11 a.m., at the Punxsutawney Country Club. Reservations can be made by calling 814-938-8243.