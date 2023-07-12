PUNXSUTAWNEY — SPLASH has expressed that it is happy to hear that its fundraising efforts will be considered as additional resources for the George C. Brown Community Pool instead of total funding as it had been for 24 years.
“We are thrilled to learn that the Borough plans to cover pool costs each season and will use our fundraising efforts as a supplement income moving forward!” Mary Jude Troupe, SPLASH volunteer, told The Spirit in an email.
“SPLASH has always been very grateful that the Borough took over the ownership of the pool years ago,” she wrote. “If they had not, the pool would have closed back when the School Board decided it no longer wanted to own it.”
Troupe said that pools are not money makers and no one realizes it better than SPLASH after its many years of fundraising and operating the pool
“When we asked the Borough to take over the management last year, we were thrilled to be able to only focus on fundraising,” Troupe said, adding that they appreciate that Frank and Kim Wittenberg stepped up to the plate to manage the pool.
“Without their ability to run the day-to-day managerial duties, the pool would have been closed this summer,” she said. “They are doing their very best, and we thank them for their efforts!”
The George C Brown Community Pool was given to the people of Punxsutawney in 1929.
“It needs a lot of care to keep it up and running,” Troupe said.
Troupe said the last SPLASH fundraiser for the pool brought in over 800 people.
“We all want the same thing — to keep the gates open,” Troupe said. “SPLASH is planning a DJ Purse and Cash Bingo July 29, and tickets are still available by contacting any SPLASH member.”