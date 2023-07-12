George C. Brown Community Pool

George C. Brown Community Pool

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — SPLASH has expressed that it is happy to hear that its fundraising efforts will be considered as additional resources for the George C. Brown Community Pool instead of total funding as it had been for 24 years.  

“We are thrilled to learn that the Borough plans to cover pool costs each season and will use our fundraising efforts as a supplement income moving forward!” Mary Jude Troupe, SPLASH volunteer, told The Spirit in an email.  

