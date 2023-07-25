PUNXSUTAWNEY — Purse & Cash DJ Bingo is coming to the Punxsutawney Eagles Club.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Purse & Cash DJ Bingo is coming to the Punxsutawney Eagles Club.
SPLASH (Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole) is partnering with the Punxsutawney Eagles Club for a Purse & Cash DJ Bingo on Saturday, July 29.
Denise Geist of SPLASH said the event will be held upstairs at the Eagles Club, and doors open at 3 p.m.
The eight-game bingo fun starts at 4 p.m., and this isn’t just your regular bingo.
Geist said the DJ plays snippets of songs and players match the songs on their bingo cards.
“Don’t worry if you don’t know the song; the DJ will put the name of the song on the video screen after about 20 seconds,” Geist said. “The music will keep you dancing in your seat while you play to win purses or cash.”
She said they have purses from Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Coach.
There will also be a salad bar and desserts, which are included in the $30 ticket price.
A cash bar will be available.
Participants are encouraged to bring some extra cash for some raffle purses, too.
Tickets are available now at the George C. Brown Community Pool on Cypress Street, from any SPLASH member (message them on their Facebook page, Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole) or from the DJs at the Eagles on Tuesday or Friday night.
Tickets will also be available at the door, but Geist said it’s better to purchase ahead of time, as there are only 200 available.
