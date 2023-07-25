SPLASH Purse & Cash DJ Bingo

SPLASH (Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole) is partnering with the Punxsutawney Eagles Club for a Purse & Cash DJ Bingo on Saturday, July 29. Denny Fetterman (left), Punxsutawney Eagles secretary, and Denise Geist of SPLASH are showing off one of the prizes, which is a purse and wallet from Kate Spade.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Purse & Cash DJ Bingo is coming to the Punxsutawney Eagles Club.

