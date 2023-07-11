PUNXSUTAWNEY — The group known as Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole (SPLASH) had some criticism of Punxsutawney Borough and its management of the George C. Brown Community Pool at this week’s borough council meeting.
This is the first year that SPLASH turned management of the pool to Punxsutawney Borough.
Mary Jude Troupe of SPLASH said she would like to bring up the expenses of the pool once again.
“In today’s SPLASH account statement we received from the borough office, we see that the George C. Brown Pool’s expenses for one month were $15,160.18. $7,150 of that expense went to payroll, and the rest to chemicals, utilities and products needed for the pool,” Troupe said. “Anyone can do the math; SPLASH cannot generate $15,000 a month in fundraisers, no matter how many events that we try to create.”
Nathan Frankenberger, council member, said that the expenses last year were $22,000 and he thinks the pool manager is doing a phenomenal job.
Frankenberger said that he wanted it in the minutes that the recreation fund currently has $152,674.88 and the SPLASH donations are $57,582.89.
He said right now, that’s $7,000 a month less than the past fiscal year.