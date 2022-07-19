PUNXSUTAWNEY — For most students, attending their high school graduation is something they’ve dreamed of most of their lives, but what if that dream is derailed?
That is what happened to Kierstynn Kiehl, who was involved in an accident at the intersection of Route 536 and Route 36 on May 18 and was flown by STAT MedEvac to Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh with numerous injuries, which caused her to miss her graduation ceremony on May 23.
After treatment, she returned home recently ,and the discussion began as to when she could receive her diploma.
Punxsutawney Area High School co-principals Paul Hetrick and Manny Barbazzeni and assistant principal Lauren McLaughlin worked with the family, students from Kiehl’s class, teachers and administrators to put together a commencement exercise just for her.
Though it was delayed by two months, Kiehl was finally recognized as a member of the Class of 2022 on Tuesday.
“We are thrilled to have this, and we appreciate the support her classmates, administration and teachers have shown for this,” Barbazzeni said.