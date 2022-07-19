Kierstynn Kiehl graduation

Kierstynn Kiehl, who missed her graduation due to injuries sustained in a traffic accident, was surrounded by her friends after finally receiving her diploma from Punxsutawney Area High School on Tuesday.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — For most students, attending their high school graduation is something they’ve dreamed of most of their lives, but what if that dream is derailed?

That is what happened to Kierstynn Kiehl, who was involved in an accident at the intersection of Route 536 and Route 36 on May 18 and was flown by STAT MedEvac to Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh with numerous injuries, which caused her to miss her graduation ceremony on May 23.

