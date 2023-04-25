ROCHESTER MILLS — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held in Covode this Saturday, April 29, to benefit Tessa Spearing.
ROCHESTER MILLS — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held in Covode this Saturday, April 29, to benefit Tessa Spearing.
The dinner will be at the Covode United Methodist Church on Route 119, 25 Engle Road, Rochester Mills, from 3 to 7 p.m.
Tessa Spearing is a 26-year-old woman from the Punxsutawney area who has been battling an aggressive breast cancer.
Geri Hadden and Amie Robinson have been working together to coordinate a benefit dinner to help with medical expenses and expenses while Spearingis off recovering from her surgery.
“We are hoping to serve 600 people with spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink,” Robinson said. “We have been pre-selling tickets for adults at $12 and children 12 and under at $6.”
She said that they will have some tickets available at the door, and take-out dinners will be available to drive up around the back of the church. There will also be a silent auction with lots of baskets and gift certificates outside.
