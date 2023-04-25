Tessa Spearing

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Tessa Spearing (left), pictured with Shawn Hadden, will be held Saturday at the Covode United Methodist Church. Spearing is facing a 12-hour surgery on May 8.

 Photo courtesy of Megan Wos Photography

ROCHESTER MILLS — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held in Covode this Saturday, April 29, to benefit Tessa Spearing.

The dinner will be at the Covode United Methodist Church on Route 119, 25 Engle Road, Rochester Mills, from 3 to 7 p.m.

