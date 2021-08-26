PUNXSUTAWNEY — A group of family and friends will be holding a benefit dinner at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Oliver Township fire hall for Charles Schantz, a Ringgold resident who contracted and nearly died from pneumonia as a result of COVID-19.
“I’m getting better, but it’s a long road; I have some scar tissue on my lungs,” Schantz said, adding that he’s still on oxygen and has had to learn to walk and eat again.
Schantz said he went to the hospital in April and had to be on a breathing tube. “They fed me through my stomach for weeks while I was on a ventilator,” Schantz said.