Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 2:38 am
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company will hold a benefit spaghetti dinner and basket raffle for Shaylyn (Fyock) Brown.
Brown is the daughter of Dessa and Eugene Fyock. Eugene is the captain of the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company.
Shaylyn is the young bride of Bradley Brown and the mother of a new baby girl, Serrina.
Unfortunately, their happily ever after is being threatened by her recent diagnosis of leukemia.
Shaylyn is currently being hospitalized away from her newborn in Pittsburgh, while the doctors await test results to come up with a treatment plan.
Her husband, Bradley, is by her side which means that the new parents are without either income.
Bradley will be traveling back and forth between their home in Anita, to spend time with their newborn daughter and work some hours, and Pittsburgh while his wife is being treated.
“Please come out and support this young family as Shaylyn awaits her full diagnosis and treatment plan,” said Melissa McAfoos, the host. “We would appreciate donations of food supplies, paper products and items for the basket raffle.”
The benefit will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Flashover Club, 205 North Findley St., Punxsutawney.
The cost is $10 for ages 10 and $6 for younger.
In addition to spaghetti and meatball, you’ll receive a salad, drink and dessert.
