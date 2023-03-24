Shaylyn Brown fundraiser

There will be a spaghetti fundraiser at the Flashover Club on Sunday for Shaylyn (Fyock) Brown (right), who has been diagnosed with leukemia. She is married to Bradley Brown (left) and the mother of a new baby girl, Serrina.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company will hold a benefit spaghetti dinner and basket raffle for Shaylyn (Fyock) Brown.

Brown is the daughter of Dessa and Eugene Fyock. Eugene is the captain of the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company.

Recommended for you