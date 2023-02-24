Spirit logo

REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority discussed worm composting and other educational programs at local schools at Wednesday’s meeting.

Director Donna Cooper said they received $4,550 from a grant to help schools with their worm composting. She said Jeff Tech only needs worms. The authority couldn’t help Clarion-Limestone with equipment, as it sits out of county, but it can help with the workshops because there are Jefferson County students attending. 

