REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority discussed worm composting and other educational programs at local schools at Wednesday’s meeting.
Director Donna Cooper said they received $4,550 from a grant to help schools with their worm composting. She said Jeff Tech only needs worms. The authority couldn’t help Clarion-Limestone with equipment, as it sits out of county, but it can help with the workshops because there are Jefferson County students attending.
Cooper said Punxsutawney was going to restart its program, but then decided against it, leaving 10 bins that the authority needs to move. She said there is a bright side, as CG Johnson Elementary School is interested in starting a worm composting program. CG Johnson won’t need all 10 bins, so the authority will need to figure out what to do with the other five. Cooper said there shouldn’t be any problem within the grant in regard to switching schools, as they are doing the same scope of work.
She said Hickory Grove’s worm programs stopped because of COVID-19, and she is trying to get them restarted. She thought that Hickory Grove needed to have some work done to its bins, so she was thinking about getting some of the extras from Punxsutawney. She said she needed a motion to proceed, but one that did not exceed the $4,550 amount. The motion passed.