BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners received an update from Solid Waste Authority Recycling Coordinator Donna Cooper at Tuesday’s meeting.
It included new information on the upcoming collection event for electronics and household hazardous waste.
“We will be having our electronic, television and household hazardous waste collection on May 1 for Jefferson County residents only, and the registration is already online,” Cooper said, adding that the event is by appointment only and preregistration is required.